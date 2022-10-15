Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Akron

Current Records: Central Michigan 1-5; Akron 1-5

What to Know

This Saturday, the Akron Zips are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 40.83 points per game. The Zips and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET Saturday at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Akron has to be aching after a bruising 55-34 defeat to the Ohio Bobcats last week. Akron was down 48-20 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Akron's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Clyde Price III, who punched in three rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, CMU missed a PAT kick in the third quarter against the Ball State Cardinals last week, and it came back to haunt them. CMU had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the squad lost 17-16 to Ball State. No one had a standout game offensively for the Chippewas, but they got scores from RB Lew Nichols III and WR Carlos Carriere.

The Zips have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-5. Akron is 0-4 after losses this year, CMU 1-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Chippewas are a big 13-point favorite against the Zips, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Central Michigan have won two out of their last three games against Akron.