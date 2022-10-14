A Mid-American Conference showdown is on tap for Saturday at 12 p.m. ET as the Akron Zips host the Central Michigan Chippewas. Akron is 1-5 overall with an 0-2 conference record, while CMU sports the same 1-5 record (0-2 in conference). The Chippewas have won eight of the last nine meetings, including a 45-21 win in their last matchup.

The Chippewas are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Akron vs. Central Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 58.5. Before entering any Central Michigan vs. Akron picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Akron vs. Central Michigan spread: Akron +13.5

Akron vs. Central Michigan over/under: 58.5 points

Why Akron can cover

Akron scored a season-high of 34 points last week against Ohio, but it still wasn't enough as the Bobcats put up 55 on the scoreboard. There were just two punts in the game -- one by each team -- as over 1,000 yards of total offense were piled up. Running back Clyde Price III had three touchdowns while receivers Shocky Jacques-Louis and Daniel George combined for 260 receiving yards.

Quarterback DJ Irons is among the most prolific players in the nation, ranking sixth in the country in pass completions. He has a 6:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and also contributes to the ground game, rushing for 175 yards and a score. He's shown off his dual-threat abilities in back-to-back weeks, throwing for 418 yards against Ohio, which followed a 105-yard rushing game against Bowling Green.

Why Central Michigan can cover

CMU came up one point short in its game against Ball State last week as the Chippewas fell 17-16. Central Michigan had three possessions to take the lead in the fourth quarter but came up short in each, punting twice and turning the ball over on downs once. Quarterback Daniel Richardson tossed for 210 yards and one touchdown, but also completed just 47.5% of his 40 pass attempts.

RB Lew Nichols III was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year last season as he led the NCAA in rushing yards. His volume of carries is still present, but his efficiency is not as he went from 5.4 yards per carry in 2021 to 3.4 yards per carry in 2022. That average has dipped even more in recent weeks as over his last two games, Nichols has averaged just 2.6 yards per rushing attempt across 49 carries.

