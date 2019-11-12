Akron vs. E. Michigan: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Akron (home) vs. E. Michigan (away)

Current Records: Akron 0-9; E. Michigan 4-5

What to Know

The Akron Zips are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.67 points per game. Akron and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid-American battle at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Akron is still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

The Zips found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 35-6 punch to the gut against the Bowling Green Falcons last week. The Zips were down 28-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan has to be aching after a bruising 43-14 loss to the Buffalo Bulls. No one had a big game offensively for Eastern Michigan, but they got scores from WR Mathew Sexton and QB Mike Glass III. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Sexton's 80-yard TD reception in the first quarter. Sexton ended up with 87 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.

Akron is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors in all their past nine games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Zips are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only two on the season. Eastern Michigan has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are eighth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 99.4 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Eagles are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Zips.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Akron and E. Michigan both have one win in their last two games.