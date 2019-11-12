Akron vs. E. Michigan: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Akron vs. Eastern Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Akron (home) vs. E. Michigan (away)
Current Records: Akron 0-9; E. Michigan 4-5
What to Know
The Akron Zips are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.67 points per game. Akron and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid-American battle at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Akron is still on the hunt for that elusive first W.
The Zips found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 35-6 punch to the gut against the Bowling Green Falcons last week. The Zips were down 28-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan has to be aching after a bruising 43-14 loss to the Buffalo Bulls. No one had a big game offensively for Eastern Michigan, but they got scores from WR Mathew Sexton and QB Mike Glass III. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Sexton's 80-yard TD reception in the first quarter. Sexton ended up with 87 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.
Akron is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors in all their past nine games, so buyers beware.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Zips are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only two on the season. Eastern Michigan has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are eighth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 99.4 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPNews
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Eagles are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Zips.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 17-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Akron and E. Michigan both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 10, 2018 - E. Michigan 27 vs. Akron 7
- Oct 10, 2015 - Akron 47 vs. E. Michigan 21
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Akron vs. Eastern Michigan odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Eastern Michigan vs. Akron matchup...
-
WMU vs. Ohio odds, picks, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Western Michigan vs. Ohio matchup...
-
LSU tops OSU in new CBS Sports 130
LSU is the new No. 1 team in our comprehensive 130-team FBS rankings
-
OU RB Sermon, DL Mann out for the year
Bad news for a Sooners team that still has CFP hopes
-
CFB Week 12: Odds, bets, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 12 college football game 10,000 times
-
Ohio State to seek Young reinstatement
Young is not likely to be cleared by the Rutgers game, and his status remains in limbo
-
Week 11 scores: Oklahoma survives scare
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams plus highlights from the Week 11 action
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game