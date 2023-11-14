The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-6) host the Akron Zips (2-8) in a MACtion battle on Tuesday night. Eastern Michigan needs to win its final two regular season games to become bowl eligible. Akron has had a tough 2023 campaign but did knock off Kent State two weeks ago to pick up its first FBS win, and the Zips are a respectable 3-3 against the spread on the road. Akron running back Lorenzo Lingard (arm) is questionable for this matchup.

Kickoff from Rynearson Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Eagles are 4-point favorites in the latest Akron vs. Eastern Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 39.

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Eagles -4

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan over/under: 39 points

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan money line: Eagles -188, Zips +158

AKR: 3-6 ATS this season

EMU: 5-5 ATS this season

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

The Eagles have a solid defensive unit, ranking sixth in the MAC in scoring (25) and seventh in pass defense (204.8). Two linebackers are playing at a high level for Eastern Michigan. Senior Joe Sparacio is an alert and instinctive defender in the middle of the field. Sparacio wraps up well, leading the conference in total tackles (112) with two sacks and two forced fumbles. The Florida native has recorded double-digit tackles in six games thus far. On Oct. 28 versus Western Michigan, Sparacio finished with 23 total tackles and one forced fumble.

Senior linebacker Chase Kline is an additional difference-maker on the second level. Kline is first in the MAC in tackles per game (12.1) with 109 total stops on the season. The Ohio native finished with 13 total tackles and one fumble recovery in the loss to Toledo on Nov. 8.

Why Akron can cover

Sophomore receiver Jasaiah Gathings is one of the most reliable weapons in the passing attack. Gathings runs smooth routes and has strong hands at the catch point. The North Carolina native leads the team in receiving yards (452) on 43 receptions and one touchdown. He's finished with at least 45 receiving yards in three straight games. Last week, Gathings amassed seven catches for 69 yards.

Senior receiver Daniel George (6'2) owns terrific size and body control when attacking the ball. George is tied for first on the team in receptions (43) with 425 yards and one touchdown. He's reeled in 70-plus yards in two of his last three games. On Nov. 1 against Kent State, George had nine catches for 104 yards and one score.

