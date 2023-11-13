Mid-week MACtion matchups continue in Week 12 when the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-6) host the Akron Zips (2-8) on Tuesday evening. The Zips haven't been able to find its groove this season, dropping seven of their last eight outings. On Nov. 8, Miami (OH) shut out Akron 19-0. Eastern Michigan has dropped three straight games. In Week 11, Toledo beat the Eagles 49-23.

Kickoff from Rynearson Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Akron vs. Eastern Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 39.

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Eagles -4.5

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan over/under: 39 points

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan money line: Eagles -213, Zips +176

AKR: 3-6 ATS this season

EMU: 5-5 ATS this season

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

The Eagles have two capable ball carriers in the backfield. Senior running back Jaylon Jackson is a shifty and explosive runner. Jackson can also be a reliable weapon in the passing game. The Texas native logged 456 rushing yards, 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

In his last outing, Jackson logged 16 carries for 74 yards and one score. Senior running back Samson Evans (217 pounds) brings a power element to the ground game. The Illinois native has registered 105 rushes for 437 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns. On Nov. 21 against Northern Illinois, Evans had 19 carries for 68 yards and one score.

Why Akron can cover

Sophomore receiver Jasaiah Gathings is one of the most reliable weapons in the passing attack. Gathings runs smooth routes and has strong hands at the catch point. The North Carolina native leads the team in receiving yards (452) on 43 receptions and one touchdown. He's finished with at least 45 receiving yards in three straight games. Last week, Gathings amassed seven catches for 69 yards.

Senior receiver Daniel George (6'2) owns terrific size and body control when attacking the ball. George is tied for first on the team in receptions (43) with 425 yards and one touchdown. He's reeled in 70-plus yards in two of his last three games. On Nov. 1 against Kent State, George had nine catches for 104 yards and one score.

