Akron vs. Kent State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Akron vs. Kent State football game
Who's Playing
Akron (home) vs. Kent State (away)
Current Records: Akron 0-5-0; Kent State 2-3-0
What to Know
Kent State is 0-4 against Akron since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Kent State and Akron will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. The Golden Flashes lost both of their matches to Akron last season, on scores of 24-14 and 24-23, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
A win for Kent State just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against Wisconsin, falling 48 to nothing. Kent State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Akron, and their contest two weeks ago only extended their streak of losses to five. They came up short against Massachusetts, falling 37-29. Akron didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Kent State is worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 278.4 on average. But Akron are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 51 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.97
Odds
The Golden Flashes are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Zips.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Flashes as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Akron have won all of the games they've played against Kent State in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Akron 24 vs. Kent State 23
- Nov 21, 2017 - Akron 24 vs. Kent State 14
- Oct 01, 2016 - Akron 31 vs. Kent State 27
- Nov 27, 2015 - Akron 20 vs. Kent State 0
