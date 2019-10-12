Akron vs. Kent State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Akron (home) vs. Kent State (away)

Current Records: Akron 0-5-0; Kent State 2-3-0

What to Know

Kent State is 0-4 against Akron since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Kent State and Akron will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. The Golden Flashes lost both of their matches to Akron last season, on scores of 24-14 and 24-23, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

A win for Kent State just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against Wisconsin, falling 48 to nothing. Kent State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Akron, and their contest two weeks ago only extended their streak of losses to five. They came up short against Massachusetts, falling 37-29. Akron didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Kent State is worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 278.4 on average. But Akron are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 51 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.97

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Zips.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Flashes as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Akron have won all of the games they've played against Kent State in the last five years.