Akron vs. Kent State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Akron vs. Kent State football game
Who's Playing
Akron (home) vs. Kent State (away)
Current Records: Akron 0-5-0; Kent State 2-3-0
What to Know
Akron is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38 points per game. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Kent State at 3:30 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium on Saturday. Akron won both of their matches against Kent State last season (24-14 and 24-23) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
The point spread favored Akron two weeks ago, but luck did not. They fell to Massachusetts 37-29.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 62 points the game before, Kent State faltered in their contest last week. They took a serious blow against Wisconsin, falling 48 to nothing. The Golden Flashes were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Akron are stumbling into the game with the second fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 51 on average. But the Golden Flashes are worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 278.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.97
Odds
The Golden Flashes are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Zips.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Flashes as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Akron have won all of the games they've played against Kent State in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Akron 24 vs. Kent State 23
- Nov 21, 2017 - Akron 24 vs. Kent State 14
- Oct 01, 2016 - Akron 31 vs. Kent State 27
- Nov 27, 2015 - Akron 20 vs. Kent State 0
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 53 degrees.
