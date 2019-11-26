Akron vs. Ohio live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Akron (home) vs. Ohio (away)

Current Records: Akron 0-11; Ohio 5-6

What to Know

A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Akron Zips and the Ohio Bobcats at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Akron staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.

Akron was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 20-17 to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. QB Kato Nelson wasn't much of a difference maker for the Zips; he passed for 197 yards on 25 attempts.

Meanwhile, Ohio entered their contest on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They steamrolled past the Bowling Green Falcons 66-24. RB O'Shaan Allison had a dynamite game for Ohio; he rushed for 175 yards and three TDs on 12 carries. Allison put himself on the highlight reel with a 54-yard TD scramble in the first quarter. Allison's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Ohio's defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected one interception and four fumbles. That interception came courtesy of CB John Gregory with 6:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Ohio's victory lifted them to 5-6 while Akron's loss dropped them down to 0-11. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Akron is worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 14 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Zips, the Bobcats rank 12th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 30 on the season. So the Akron squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.93

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Zips.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 53

Series History

Ohio have won three out of their last four games against Akron.