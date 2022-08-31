Who's Playing
Saint Francis U @ Akron
Last Season Records: Akron 2-10; Saint Francis U 5-6
What to Know
The Akron Zips will play against a Division II opponent, the Saint Francis U Red Flash, in an early-season tune-up on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, the Zips have set their aspirations higher this season.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.