The Toledo Rockets (7-4, 4-3) hit the road looking to finish out the regular season on a high note when they take on the Akron Zips (3-8, 2-5) in a MACtion showdown on Tuesday. Toledo is already bowl eligible and will be looking to bounce back from a 24-7 loss to Ohio. Akron has been eliminated from postseason contention, but will be looking to close out the season with two straight wins after beating Kent State 38-17 in their last outing. The Rockets are 4-6 and the Zips are 5-5 against the spread this season. Toledo leads the all-time series 13-9.

Kickoff at InfoCision Stadium in Akron is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Rockets are favored by 8 points in the latest Akron vs. Toledo odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 49 points. Before making any Toledo vs. Akron picks, you need to see the Week 12 college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big on sports betting apps for the last two years.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, netting a whopping 69.79 units while posting a 214-136-6 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine expert page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has dialed in on Toledo vs. Akron on Tuesday and just revealed his college football picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and college football betting lines for Akron vs. Toledo:

Akron vs. Toledo spread: Toledo -8

Akron vs. Toledo over/under: 49 points

Akron vs. Toledo money line: Toledo -308, Akron +248

Akron vs. Toledo picks: See picks at SportsLine

Akron vs. Toledo streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why Toledo can cover

Toledo is led by one of the most productive quarterbacks in the MAC in Tucker Gleason. The 6-foot-3 junior is in his fourth season with the program, but 2024 has been his first full year as the team's starter. He enters Tuesday with 2,168 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

Gleason's top two targets this season have been wide receivers Jerjuan Newton and Junior Vandeross III. Newton with 868 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, while Vandeross leads the team with 62 receptions to go with 679 yards and four scores. Toledo has won four straight matchups against Akron. See which team to pick here.

Why Akron can cover

Akron is coming off its best performance of the season in last week's 38-17 win over Kent State. The Zips dominated from start to finish and were dominant on the ground. Akron had two players rush for over 100 yards and totaled 277 rushing yards as a team in the victory.

Akron has a talented quarterback in transfer Ben Finley. The junior signal caller spent time at both NC State and Cal before landing at Akron, and he has the ability to guide the Zips to a surprising upset on Tuesday night. For the season, Finley has 2,410 passing yards, 14 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. See which team to pick here.

How to make Toledo vs. Akron picks

Kaylor has analyzed Akron vs. Toledo from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Toledo vs. Akron at InfoCision Stadium on Tuesday, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert who has profited $6,979 for $100 college football bettors since Week 1 of the 2023 season, and find out.