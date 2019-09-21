Akron vs. Troy: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Akron (home) vs. Troy (away)

Current Records: Akron 0-3-0; Troy 1-1-0

What to Know

Troy have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Akron at 3 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Troy is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in this last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

If the Trojans were feeling good off their 43-14 takedown of Campbell three weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Troy didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 47-42 to So. Miss last week. Troy was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as So. Miss apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in Sept. of 2016.

Akron's rough patch got a bit rougher after their third loss in a row. They suffered a grim 45-24 defeat to C. Michigan. Akron was down by 30-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Trojans come into the contest boasting the fourth most passing yards per game in the league at 393. Less enviably, Akron are stumbling into the game with the second fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 48.30 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Akron.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Trojans are a big 18-point favorite against the Zips.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Troy won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Sep 23, 2017 - Troy 22 vs. Akron 17

Weather

The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 88 degrees.