Akron vs. UAB live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Akron (home) vs. UAB (away)

Current Records: Akron 0-1-0; UAB 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Akron 4-8-0; UAB 11-3-0;

What to Know

UAB will take on Akron at noon on Saturday at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. UAB doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 9-point advantage in the spread.

The Blazers gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They managed a 24-19 victory over Alabama State. QB Tyler Johnston III did work as he rushed for 64 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Akron and Illinois, but the 61-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. It was a game Akron is hoping to forget as they lost a 3-42 blowout to Illinois.

UAB's win lifted them to 1-0 while Akron's loss dropped them down to 0-1. Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: UAB was ninth in the nation in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 299.2 on average. Less enviably, Akron ranked fourth worst in the nation with respect to yards per game last year, where the team accrued only 294.4 on average. So...the Akron squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.95

Odds

The Blazers are a big 9 point favorite against the Zips.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.