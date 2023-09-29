Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Buffalo 0-4, Akron 1-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Akron will be returning home after a 2-game road trip. They will take on the Buffalo Bulls at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Akron is expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

Akron fought the good fight in their overtime game against Indiana on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Hoosiers by a score of 29-27.

Despite the defeat, Akron had strong showings from DJ Irons, who rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns, and Lorenzo Lingard, who rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown. That's the first time this season that Irons punched in more than one rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 45-38 hit to the loss column at the hands of Louisiana. Considering how many points were scored, both coaches might be spending a little more time focusing on defense before their next games.

The losing side was boosted by Ron Cook Jr., who rushed for 48 yards and two touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Cook Jr. punched in more than one rushing touchdowns.

The losses dropped Akron to 1-3 and Buffalo to 0-4.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Akron is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Akron's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-4 record against the spread vs Buffalo over their last five matchups.

Akron and Buffalo were almost perfectly matched up in their previous matchup last December, but Akron suffered an agonizing 23-22 defeat. In that meeting, Akron got plenty of help from Daniel George, who picked up 100 receiving yards and a touchdown. With a second shot at redemption, will George repeat his dominant outing (and hopefully grab the win this time)? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Akron is a 3-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 55 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Buffalo has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Akron.