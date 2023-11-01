Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Kent State 1-7, Akron 1-7

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN University

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Kent State and Akron are an even 4-4 against one another since November of 2015, but not for long. After both having extra time off, the pair will dust off their jerseys to face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 1st at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for Kent State and six for Akron.

Kent State scored first but ultimately less than Buffalo in their match last Saturday. The contest between both teams wasn't a total blowout, but with they falling 24-6 at home it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Akron lost to Bowling Green last Saturday, and Akron lost bad. The score wound up at 41-14. Akron was down 34-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Nobody from Akron had a standout game, but they got scores from Lorenzo Lingard and Drake Anderson.

Kent State's defeat dropped their record down to 1-7. As for Akron, their loss was their sixth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 1-7.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Wednesday, Akron is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Kent State against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Kent State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Akron in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, but they still walked away with a 33-27 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kent State since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Akron is a 4-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 38 points.

Akron and Kent State both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.