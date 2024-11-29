Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. has died at the age of 20 following a head injury he suffered on Oct. 26, Associated Press reports. The Jefferson County coroner listed his official time of death as Wednesday evening.

Burnett suffered a head injury while playing against Alabama State in the Magic City Classic. According to a GoFundeMe post set up by his sister, Dominance James, Burnett was hospitalized with a brain bleed and swelling of the brain. He also underwent an emergency craniotomy.

Alabama A&M originally announced Burnett's death on Wednesday but eventually retracted the statement. In a press release, the school apologized for the confusion.

"We express our immediate regret for disseminating false information; however, we hold complete joy in knowing that Medrick remains in stable condition."

Burnett, a redshirt freshman from Lakewood Calif., was in his first season with Alabama A&M after transferring in from Grambling State. The GoFundMe set up by James has raised over $48,000 with the money going to support Burnett's family.