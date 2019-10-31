Alabama and Florida State announce they'll play a home-and-home series in 2025 and 2026

Alabama and Florida State opened the 2017 season in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, and now are taking this key SEC-ACC matchup back to campus. The two schools announced Thursday that they have agreed to a home-and-home series in 2025 and 2026. The Seminoles will host the Crimson Tide on Aug. 30, 2025 and they will meet in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Sept. 19, 2026.

The Crimson Tide topped the Seminoles 24-7 in 2017 in a game which kicked off Alabama's run to the national championship. Alabama holds a 3-1-1 all-time record in the series.

"We are very pleased that we could work this out and we know that it will be a great event on both campuses," Florida State athletic director David Coburn said. "We appreciate Alabama being our partner in this, and both the ACC and SEC offices who had to do a lot of work behind the scenes to make this a reality."

Alabama has at least one Power Five nonconference matchup every season through 2033, including a home-and-home series with Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin. The new announcement is the latest indicator that Alabama is putting its money where its mouth is and beefing up strength of schedule in a big way.

"The addition of Florida State to the 2025 and 2026 schedules gives us our second non-conference Power Five matchups of those seasons as we also play Wisconsin at home in 2025 and West Virginia on the road in 2026," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said. "We've been working diligently at building future schedules that provide our team and our fans a lot of excitement and opportunity, and we are pleased to add the Seminoles to that mix."

Florida State has its annual home-and-home matchup with Florida, has a series set up with Georgia in 2027 and 2028, and also has the rotating game with Notre Dame as part of Notre Dame's ACC affiliation.