Alabama and Florida State announce they'll play a home-and-home series in 2025 and 2026
The Crimson Tide and Seminoles last played in the season-opener in 2017
Alabama and Florida State opened the 2017 season in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, and now are taking this key SEC-ACC matchup back to campus. The two schools announced Thursday that they have agreed to a home-and-home series in 2025 and 2026. The Seminoles will host the Crimson Tide on Aug. 30, 2025 and they will meet in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Sept. 19, 2026.
The Crimson Tide topped the Seminoles 24-7 in 2017 in a game which kicked off Alabama's run to the national championship. Alabama holds a 3-1-1 all-time record in the series.
"We are very pleased that we could work this out and we know that it will be a great event on both campuses," Florida State athletic director David Coburn said. "We appreciate Alabama being our partner in this, and both the ACC and SEC offices who had to do a lot of work behind the scenes to make this a reality."
Alabama has at least one Power Five nonconference matchup every season through 2033, including a home-and-home series with Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin. The new announcement is the latest indicator that Alabama is putting its money where its mouth is and beefing up strength of schedule in a big way.
"The addition of Florida State to the 2025 and 2026 schedules gives us our second non-conference Power Five matchups of those seasons as we also play Wisconsin at home in 2025 and West Virginia on the road in 2026," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said. "We've been working diligently at building future schedules that provide our team and our fans a lot of excitement and opportunity, and we are pleased to add the Seminoles to that mix."
Florida State has its annual home-and-home matchup with Florida, has a series set up with Georgia in 2027 and 2028, and also has the rotating game with Notre Dame as part of Notre Dame's ACC affiliation.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
College football best bets, expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 10.
-
App. St. vs. Georgia Southern odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern...
-
West Virginia vs. Baylor expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of college football.
-
Auburn QB departs, leaving depth thin
Gatewood was a package player in Auburn's offense, but there's not much depth behind Nix
-
Baylor vs. WVU pick, live stream
Baylor looks to keep its surprising undefeated season going on Halloween night
-
Week 10: CFB odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 10 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game