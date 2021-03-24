Recently hired special teams and tight ends coach Jay Graham has resigned from his position at Alabama, according to a release from the school. Graham, who was hired at the beginning of February, leaves the program for unspecified reasons. With the Crimson Tide underway with spring football, coach Nick Saban is expected to address the media on Wednesday.

Graham came to Alabama from Tennessee, his alma mater, where he spent one season with the Vols in his second coach stint with the program. Prior to his time in Knoxville, Graham had coaching stops at Texas A&M, Florida State and South Carolina among others. Saban said of Graham at the time of his hiring, "Jay is well respected across the country for his knowledge of the game and his ability to recruit. He has experience at numerous schools across the SEC footprint with a proven track record for his ability to teach the game and develop young men both on the field and in life."

While no official reason was given for Graham's resignation, he did come from Jeremy Pruitt's staff at Tennessee. Pruitt was fired in January amid an NCAA investigation into potential recruiting violations. Additionally, assistant coaches Brian Niedermeyer and Shelton Felton, four members of the on-campus recruiting staff, the director and assistant director of player personnel as well as a football analyst were also among the nine people fired amid the fallout.