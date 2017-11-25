Alabama at Auburn score: Live updates, Iron Bowl highlights, 2017 game stats
Live coverage of the 2017 Iron Bowl game between Alabama and Auburn airing live nationally on CBS
No. 1 Alabama will travel to No. 6 Auburn in the second winner-take-all Iron Bowl since the conference split into divisions prior to the 1992 season. The only other time, of course, resulted in the Kick Six in 2013 when Auburn defensive back Chris Davis took a missed field goal back 109 yards for a touchdown at the gun to send Auburn to the SEC Championship Game.
Can Auburn's high-octane offense exploit some depth issues in the Alabama front seven? Will Tide quarterback Jaen Hurts have success against the Tiger front seven? The biggest Iron Bowl ever will have everything on the line with the Tigers and Tide tee it up in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, which you can watch live here on CBSSports.com or via the CBS Sports App.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with live scores, highlights, stats and analysis throughout the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
