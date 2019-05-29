Alabama at South Carolina kicks off 2019 SEC on CBS slate, complete schedule released

With SEC Spring Meetings underway, CBS Sports has added to the excitement for the fall with the announcement of the SEC on CBS schedule for the 2019 season.

College football's highest-rated television package will officially begin on Sept. 14, with reigning SEC champion and national runner-up Alabama visiting South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium. It's the first time the two teams have played Steve Spurrier, Stephen Garcia and the Gamecocks upset the Tide 35-21 in Columbia in 2010.

Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl are all back as the lead announcing team for the SEC on CBS, and the 2019 schedule once again has several enticing doubleheaders. The first of which falls early in the season, on Sept. 21, with the first game at the standard 3:30 p.m. ET and the second getting primetime treatment with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff.

For those looking to speculate: SEC action for Sept. 21 includes Tennessee at Florida, Auburn at Texas A&M, Kentucky at Mississippi State, South Carolina at Missouri and the highly anticipated return game in the Notre Dame-Georgia on-campus home-and-home series. In 2017, Kirby Smart led the Bulldogs to a win in South Bend that kick-started their College Football Playoff run. Now the Irish are coming to Athens in a game that ranks among the best nonconference tilts in the first month of the season.

In addition to the primetime doubleheader on Sept. 21, CBS Sports announced an afternoon doubleheader on Nov. 16 and locked in its Nov. 2 date with the annual meeting of Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville. Thanksgiving weekend is also set to be loaded with games on both Friday and Saturday afternoons, as the regular season schedule concludes with Missouri at Arkansas on Friday and the SEC Game of the Week on Saturday.

Check out the 2019 schedule below, and please note that all of the remaining "SEC Game of the Week" announcements will be made 6-12 days prior to kickoff.