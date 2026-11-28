No. 6 Alabama tries to end its season on top with its historic Iron Bowl rivalry game against Auburn on Saturday. The Crimson Tide have rounded into shape, winning four straight games behind a strong effort from first-year quarterback Keelon Russell.

Auburn is putting together a promising first season under coach Alex Golesh, capturing its first winning season since 2019. The Tigers pulled off an impressive upset over No. 1 Georgia earlier this year, handing the Bulldogs their only loss of 2026.

Alabama has won eight straight games at Bryant-Denny Stadium against the Tigers, dating back to Cam Newton's famous game in 2010. The Crimson Tide can also punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff with a win, and keep their SEC title hopes alive.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Alabama battles Auburn in the 2026 Iron Bowl.