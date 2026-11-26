No. 6 Alabama tries to lock up its spot in the College Football Playoff with a major Iron Bowl battle in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide project as a potential first-round bye team and can lock up a 10-win season with a win against the Tigers.

Alex Golesh enters his first Iron Bowl as Auburn coach in the midst of a turnaround season. The Tigers can get to eight wins for the first time since 2019 with a win after going on a three-game winning streak in November.

The Crimson Tide have won six straight Iron Bowl matchups and eight straight games in Tuscaloosa. The last Auburn win at Bryant-Denny Stadium came when Cam Newton was quarterbacking the team in 2010. Needless to say, they have their work cut out.

Alabama vs. Auburn: Need to know

Russell's growth: Sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell has been one of the brightest stars of the college football season in his first year as a starter. The Dallas native is completing 67% of passes for 8.9 yards per attempt. In home games, Russell has thrown 11 touchdowns to only one interception.

Explosive rushing: Auburn has been inconsistent offensively, but explosive plays have proven important to their success. The Tigers rank top 15 nationally with 20 plays of more than 20 yards on the ground, a game-changing number for a rushing offense that averages only 4.3 yards per carry. Alabama is top 25 in defending the plays, but the quarterback run game presents an interesting conflict for defenses.

Giant killers: Auburn pulled off one of the most confounding upsets of the season in October by becoming the only team to knock off No. 1 Georgia. The Tigers overcame an early two-touchdown deficit to win 27-24 behind a game-winning field goal from Alex McPherson. Byrum Brown rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in the win. Alabama will not take the Tigers lightly.

Where to watch Alabama vs. Auburn live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

Alabama vs. Auburn prediction, picks

The Iron Bowl will come down to explosive plays -- both who can create them and who can stop them. The Crimson Tide have just been too strong in both avenues for Auburn to keep up for four quarters. Alabama will bottle up Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown and get a masterful performance from Keelon Russell to pull away with ease. Pick: Alabama -15



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer BAMA -15 Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Auburn Auburn Auburn SU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

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