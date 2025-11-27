Auburn will be out to make history in the SEC's greatest rivalry on Saturday when the Tigers host No. 10 Alabama in a seismic showdown with far-reaching implications. Never in the Iron Bowl's expansive history has a top-10 Alabama team traveled to face an unranked Auburn team inside Jordan-Hare Stadium and lost.

If that changes in 2025, the fallout will be dire for Alabama. The Crimson Tide looked like a near-lock to make the College Football Playoff just two weeks ago. Then came a loss to Oklahoma, which has eliminated Bama's margin for error as it heads into a venue where things are never easy. With a win, Alabama (9-2, 6-1 SEC) could reach the SEC Championship Game and cement its status as a CFP team.

However, a loss would leave second-year coach Kalen DeBoer with consecutive nine-win regular seasons and an 0-for-2 mark on reaching the 12-team playoff. Furor would intensify to an uncomfortable degree. The Crimson Tide enter as just 6-point favorites against their hated in-state foe, despite the fact that Auburn is 5-6 (1-6) and playing under interim coach D.J. Durkin.

But strange things tend to happen when this game is contested on The Plains. The Crimson Tide's last two wins at Auburn in 2023 and 2021 came by a combined total of five points against Tigers teams that finished just 6-7. Given the stakes and the narrow line, it would be no surprise if we're in for another thriller in 2025.

Alabama vs. Auburn: Need to know

Auburn's improved offense: Auburn played its best offensive game of the season in its first game following Hugh Freeze's firing. Though the Tigers fell 45-38 in overtime at Vanderbilt, they showed a new and more exciting gear with Ashton Daniels unleashed as the starting quarterback and offensive coordinator Derrick Nix calling the plays. Daniels rested in last week's win over Mercer to help preserve his redshirt year, but he'll be in the lineup against the Crimson Tide. Another beneficiary of Auburn's offensive progression following Freeze's firing has been receiver Cam Coleman. The star sophomore made 10 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown against Vandy.

Ty Simpson's turnovers: After thriving as a clutch playmaker and fierce protector of the football during an eight-game winning streak, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has picked up a case of the "whoopsie daisies" as of late. He was intercepted and fumbled in the Crimson Tide's loss to Oklahoma and was also picked off twice in the first half of last week's win over Eastern Illinois. While Simpson's play unquestionably helped elevate Alabama after a stunning Week 1 loss at Florida State, his recent regression is a concern heading into the Iron Bowl. For better or worse, the verdict on his redshirt junior season will be rendered largely based on his performance against Auburn.

Only once before: It's never happened inside Jordan-Hare Stadium before, but there is one example from this rivalry's illustrious history of a top-10 Alabama team losing to an unranked Auburn squad. It came in 2002, when a 7-4 Auburn team knocked off No. 9 Alabama 17-7 during Dennis Franchione's second and final season as coach. Bama was serving a postseason ban that year, which only magnified the Auburn game's significance as the barometer of a successful season. The Tigers jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead and ended Alabama's five-game winning streak.

Where to watch Alabama vs. Auburn live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 29 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Alabama vs. Auburn prediction, picks

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has been a bit rickety as of late, but he's successfully navigated a number of tense situations involving serious game pressure and won't be rattled by this environment. Auburn's quarterback group doesn't bring the same winning pedigree, and while the Tigers are a threat to run the football, Bama's run defense has improved significantly in the season's second half. The Tigers will be able to move the football some, but the Crimson Tide are masters of creating big turnovers and coming up with clutch stops. If Simpson returns to form, Alabama can gain second-half separation. Pick: Alabama -6



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Bama -6 Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Auburn Alabama Alabama Alabama SU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Auburn Alabama Alabama Alabama

Who will win and cover in each Week 14 college football rivalry game? Legendary Vegas expert Bruce Marshall is on a 38-29 roll on college football picks. Visit SportsLine now to see all his college football picks.