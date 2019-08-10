Alabama coach Nick Saban again calls for teams to play at least 10 Power Five schools per season
The Crimson Tide coach wants the best to play the best
Alabama coach Nick Saban once again called for all Power Five teams to play at least 10 games against other Power Five programs, a desire that he has shared on multiple occasions throughout his college coaching career.
Saban spoke with ESPN on Friday and expanded on the subject, saying that he would prefer Alabama to beef up its own schedule even more than that.
"I've always said, 'Let's play all Power 5 games,'" Saban said. "I was in the NFL where we played all the games against NFL teams. But let's play at least 10 Power 5 games. It would be better for the players, better for the fans, and I think you wouldn't have to worry that if you lost a game that you wouldn't have as much of a chance to still be in [the College Football Playoff]. They talk about strength of schedule now, but how do you really evaluate that?"
This isn't the first time that Saban has called for bigger games outside of the conference schedule. He routinely lobbies for bigger nonconference games and a nine-game conference schedule.
"I've always been an advocate of playing all Power Five schools," he said at SEC Media Days in 2018. "I think we need to get -- have more really, really good games on TV for the players. We can't have fans who pay a lot of money for tickets and boxes and loges who support our programs to pay for games that no one is interested in watching. So that's -- now, I've heard commissioner Greg [Sankey] talk about the fact that we don't want to play nine SEC games, but I've always been an advocate of playing nine or ten SEC games and a couple other games against some other good opponents that everybody would be happy to watch."
Alabama only plays one Power Five nonconference game in 2019 -- Duke in the season opener in Atlanta. It has at least one Power Five team (including independent Notre Dame) on its schedule between now and 2033. However, four of those seasons are completely built out with four total nonconference games on the docket.
