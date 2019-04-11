Alabama coach Nick Saban facing his toughest offseason yet with Clemson blowout fresh in mind

Alabama was blown out 44-16 by Clemson in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and from that, the dynasty talk cranked up immensely -- though not in a way we assumed it would entering the title game. Is the Alabama dynasty dead? There is no answer right now, but one is being decided in Tuscaloosa at this very moment.

The Tigers didn't kill the Crimson Tide dynasty, they just sent it into hibernation. After trading national titles for each of the last four years, it's clear that neither rules the sport -- they just trade power back and forth like two royal families fighting to rule the kingdom.

That is exactly what makes this offseason different for Alabama coach Nick Saban, and the most challenging of his college coaching career. College football hasn't changed to be more offensively-driven since Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California. Saban didn't suddenly realize that he has to recruit at an even higher level than he has been. His team simply got beat, out-coached and out-worked by an equal, not just on the field that night, but an equal in all aspects of program organization.

How does that change? It starts at the top.

Something seemed off on Alabama's coaching staff down the stretch last season, and job No. 1 for Saban was mixing things up. The turnover of his coaching staff -- either by choice or necessity -- commenced faster than a five-star prospect sprints through the doors at the Crimson Tide football complex. Gone are defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, quarterback coach Dan Enos, offensive line coach Brent Key, defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis. In are defensive coordinator Pete Golding, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, running backs coach Charles Huff, wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins, offensive line coach Kyle Flood, safeties coach Charles Kelly and outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri.

Will it work? That remains to be seen. But what it does confirm is that Saban isn't changing his style to mimic what is working at Clemson. He's digging his heels in to the "Alabama Way," which features what amounts to a coaching rehab center that creates a revolving door of new faces in different offices.

That's the polar opposite of Clemson, which has kept defensive coordinator Brent Venables on staff in the same position since 2012, co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott on the staff since 2008 and co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott since 2011.

Which method works best? Is there a discernible difference? This might be the season that answers a question that has suddenly become one that could play a big factor in determining the true college football dynasty.

But it's much deeper than that. One season after then-true freshman Tua Tagovailoa came in off the bench like Jonathan Moxon in "Varsity Blues" to save Alabama's title game win over Georgia, Clemson true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence torched the Crimson Tide secondary with 347 yards and three touchdowns to return the crown to Clemson's campus.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney will never admit it, but Lawrence's work last spring as an early enrollee and Swinney's decision to rotate him with former signal-caller Kelly Bryant for the first four games of 2018 was a direct result of the Tigers' stagnant passing attack in the Sugar Bowl national semifinal against Alabama following the 2017 season. Lawrence proved that he was ready during those first four games, Bryant transferred and the rest is history.

Does Alabama need to make a similar gamble? Surely not at quarterback. Tagovailoa has that spot on lock. But in order to slow down the Lawrence train, Saban might have to look in the mirror and do some self-scouting. The Crimson Tide lost safety Deionte Thompson and cornerback Saivion Smith, and have to replace key defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and Isaiah Buggs as they will likely have to deal with an even better Clemson passing attack with another year of seasoning if they meet for the fifth straight postseason. If they're going to solve the Lawrence riddle, finding replacements needed to happen several weeks ago, with Saturday's spring game serving as a tune up for the main event this fall.

This isn't the same fight Saban had when he had to overtake Florida as the SEC's top program early in his Alabama career, or the one that forced him to change his offensive philosophy and hire Lane Kiffin after two straight losses to tempo-based teams to close out the 2013 season. This is the most important offseason of his career. His coaching moves, depth chart decisions and philosophical changes can't be made to put the best team on the field -- they have to be made with Swinney and the Tigers in the back of his mind.

If they're not, the new dynasty might inherit the throne for longer than Tide fans are accustomed to.