Alabama coach Nick Saban lobbies for Tide to make playoff after Ohio State's win

No. 5 Alabama didn't play on Saturday because it didn't make the SEC Championship Game, but that didn't stop the Crimson Tide from making their presence known during the most important weekend in the college football season.

Coach Nick Saban appeared on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt to discuss why his team, which finished 11-1 and did not win the SEC West, should be in the College Football Playoff. In particular, Saban compared his team to 11-2 No. 8 Ohio State, which beat No. 4 Wisconsin to win the Big Ten title. With No. 1 Clemson, No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 6 Georgia (for now) expected to be three of the four teams, the final spot is likely to come down to Alabama or Ohio State.

However, the Buckeyes lost badly earlier in the season at Iowa, a game that is for all intents and purposes the focal point of the debate over spot No. 4. Saban made sure to address that when talking about each program's entire body of work.

Nick Saban taking shots at Ohio State

"I would say if that if we lost to a team in our conference that was not ranked by 30 points, we wouldn't be in this conversation, you wouldn't even be talking to me," Saban said. "We lost to Auburn at Auburn, which is a rivalry game for us. [It's a] tough place to play. Georgia lost by a whole bunch there too, a lot more than we did, and they are in. They played their way into it. I think if the four best teams get in, we'll get a lot of really strong consideration. I think our team deserves to be in it."

Saban also noted that strength of schedule can change throughout the year. Alabama started the season off with a high profile game against Florida State, ranked No. 3 at the time of the game. However, the Seminoles sputtered to a 6-6 season and were one of college football's bigger disappointments.

"We played Florida State when they were the No. 3 team in the country," Saban said. "And if [FSU quarterback Deondre] Francois doesn't get hurt in the game in the fourth quarter, they may be in the top 10 right now."

Maybe Florida State's season is different with a healthy Francois, but that's an impossible thing to prove, too.

It's hard to say for sure what the committee will do. By the language of its own law, conference championships matter if the committee feels competing resumes are more or less equal. That would seemingly give the advantage to Ohio State, which also has more quality wins than Alabama.

But the Buckeyes also have two rather big losses by double digits. Those need to be taken into consideration as well.

Regardless, a major college football powerhouse is going to be left out. That's the real drama in all of this.