Alabama coach Nick Saban to undergo hip replacement surgery ahead of 2019 season

Turns out, Alabama coach Nick Saban is indeed a human made of skin and bones. As such, he's also hampered -- at least by his standards -- for the next six to eight weeks as he recovers from hip replacement surgery. In an interview with George Schroeder of USA Today, Saban will undergo his procedure on Monday, though he's been feeling the effects of Father Time in that area since the beginning of spring.

"I never noticed my hip at all until the first day of spring practice," Saban told USA Today. "I ran out on the field and it felt like I got a hip flexor. It didn't feel like it was some injury or something like that, but it never went away and it actually kept almost getting worse."

Now is a perfect time for Saban, 67, to undergo surgery since spring practice is over for the Crimson Tide. The worst part, in his opinion, is that he won't be able to partake in one of his favorite hobbies. "The only thing I hate about it is, I'll have to not play golf for six weeks or so," Saban said.

While a surgery like this might normally indicate time is catching up to Saban, the opposite is probably true here. Saban has maintained that he plans on coaching for many more years to come.