Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 0-0, Alabama 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on September 2nd at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama finished last season ranked 25th in the nation in third down efficiency, having averaged 45.4% over the course of the season. Middle Tennessee, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 107th with 33.7%.

Looking ahead to Saturday, the game looks promising for Alabama, as the team is favored by a full 39 points. They finished last season with a 6-7 record against the spread.

Alabama is expected to start their campaign with a win, which bodes well given the team's 8-2 record as favorites last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $788.84. Sadly, Middle Tennessee will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 4-4 as such last year.

Odds

Alabama is a big 39-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.