Alabama DB Tony Brown opens game by stealing ball from Georgia WR for great INT
Georgia looked like it had an early completion, but Brown ended up with a wild pick
The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship between Alabama and Georgia certainly got off to a wild start. Faced with a third down on Georgia's opening drive of the game, true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm took a shot down the field intended for receiver Javon Wims.
And, at first, it seemed like he had him.
Wims, coming out of the slot, got a step on Alabama cornerback Tony Brown, who slipped out of a break. However, Fromm's pass was underthrown and Brown, who didn't give up on the play, wrestled the ball away from Wims.
UGA turned it over.— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 9, 2018
Bama couldn't take advantage. pic.twitter.com/CgMg37RmFE
Alabama's pressure forced Fromm to get rid of the ball a bit early without setting his feet. That led to the ball being underthrown. Credit to Brown for playing catchup and not only disrupting the pass, but coming away with the turnover.
-
Georgia vs. Alabama score, live updates
Live scores, analysis and highlights from the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champ...
-
Players to know in the national title
Here are the key names to know on the field for Alabama and Georgia
-
National championship game live stream
How to watch No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 4 Alabama live on Monday night in Atlanta
-
WATCH: UGA fan surprises dad with tix
This Bulldogs fan got the surprise of a lifetime
-
Alabama vs. Georgia live stream online
How to watch the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game live on Monday
-
Kirby Smart contract details, bonuses
Smart was paid well at Alabama, but it simply doesn't compare to being the head honcho
Add a Comment