Alabama DB Tony Brown opens game by stealing ball from Georgia WR for great INT

Georgia looked like it had an early completion, but Brown ended up with a wild pick

The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship between Alabama and Georgia certainly got off to a wild start. Faced with a third down on Georgia's opening drive of the game, true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm took a shot down the field intended for receiver Javon Wims

And, at first, it seemed like he had him. 

Wims, coming out of the slot, got a step on Alabama cornerback Tony Brown, who slipped out of a break. However, Fromm's pass was underthrown and Brown, who didn't give up on the play, wrestled the ball away from Wims. 

Alabama's pressure forced Fromm to get rid of the ball a bit early without setting his feet. That led to the ball being underthrown. Credit to Brown for playing catchup and not only disrupting the pass, but coming away with the turnover. 

