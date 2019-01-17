Alabama DC Tosh Lupoi reportedly set to join Cleveland Browns as Tide staff changes continue

The makeover of Alabama's coaching staff continues. According to multiple reports, Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi will be leaving to join the Cleveland Browns coaching staff, who recently hired former Alabama quarterback Freddie Kitchens to be their head coach. AL.com was the first to report that Lupoi had interviewed with the Browns and was expected to take the position, and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported that Lupoi would be joining Cleveland's staff as its defensive line coach.

Lupoi only spent one season as Alabama's defensive coordinator. Previously, Lupoi served three seasons on the Alabama staff as an analyst and linebacker coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator after Jeremy Pruitt left to take over at Tennessee. In his one season with the Tide, Lupoi's Alabama defense allowed 18.1 points per game. That ranked third in the SEC and 12th in the country, but it was the first time the Alabama defense had allowed more than 18 points per game since the 2014 season and the first time it finished outside the top 10 nationally in points allowed since it ranked 32nd in 2007, allowing 23.3 points per game. That was also Nick Saban's first season at Alabama.

Lupoi will be the fifth assistant to leave Tuscaloosa since Alabama's loss to Clemson in the national championship, but the first coach on the defensive side of the ball to move on. Offensive coordinator Mike Locksley is now the head coach at Maryland, co-offensive coordinator Josh Gattis left for Michigan, QB coach Dan Enos is now at Miami and offensive line coach Brent Key left for Georgia Tech.

Saban has had a lot of turnover on his staff in recent years as his assistants have routinely been plucked for head coaching jobs across the country, but that's not the case this season. There will be a lot of new faces in prominent places on the sideline for Alabama in 2019.