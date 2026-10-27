Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. was dismissed from the program after a second arrest last week, according to Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer. Kirkpatrick was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening a police officer involved with a previous arrest online.

"After gathering more information on the situation, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. will no longer be a part of our program," DeBoer said in a statement. "He did not live up to the standards and expectations that I have set for this team and our players."

Kirkpatrick allegedly sent threatening messages to a University of Alabama police officer who arrested him last year, according to WBRC. He also allegedly posted a picture of the police officer and his family on his Facebook page with the caption "Dis him?" On Friday, he was charged with misdemeanor charges of doxing and harassing communications, according to multiple reports.

He was initially arrested in Tuscaloosa last year on three counts of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and speeding. Kirkpatrick was suspended for the rest of the 2025 season, but returned to the team in the spring. The defensive back also has a separate misdemeanor charge for leaving the scene of an accident last June.

A third-year defensive back, Kirkpatrick is the son of former Alabama All-American cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick Sr. The younger Kirkpatrick served as a key reserve in the secondary, participating in 28 games over the last three years with 17 tackles.