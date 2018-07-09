Alabama dismisses former four-star linebacker prospect VanDarius Cowan from team

VanDarius Cowan was a four-star prospect and the No. 4 outside linebacker in the country in the class of 2017 when he signed at Alabama. But now, he's looking for a new home.

Alabama announced Monday that Cowan has been dismissed from the program.

"VanDarius has been dismissed from the team and is no longer a part of our football program due to a violation of team rules," coach Nick Saban said in a statement. "Each of us has a responsibility to represent The University of Alabama in a first-class way, and failure to meet those standards can't be tolerated. We wish VanDarius the very best in the future."

Cowan was arrested and charged with third-degree assault for an incident last month outside of a Tuscaloosa bar.

He missed part of spring practice to focus on an academic situation, despite the fact that he was a contender for playing time.

"I'm not going to be specific here but we have rules about academics," Saban said, according to TideSports.com. "We check on guys as far as what they are supposed to do. We define the standard of expectation we have for class attendance, tutors, study table…and when guys do not do things to the standard created for all players here, they can't practice or play until they get it right."

The 6-foot-4, 237-pounder was ranked No. 78 overall in the class of 2017. As a true freshman, he notched two tackles and had one quarterback hurry for the eventual national champs.