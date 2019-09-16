Alabama DL LaBryan Ray to miss undetermined amount of time while dealing with foot injury
Ray took over as the Crimson Tide's starting defensive end this season
Alabama's defense has been littered with injuries this year, including season-ending injuries to both middle linebackers during fall camp. Now the injury bug is moving up one level on the defense. Coach Nick Saban confirmed during his Monday press conference that starting defensive end LaBryan Ray is battling a foot injury that will force him out of action on Saturday vs. Southern Miss, and possibly beyond that.
"From an injury standpoint, LaBryan Ray is probably out for sure for this game," Saban said. "We're doing some further testing to see what the situation is with his foot, but it's undetermined right now as to how long he may be out."
Ray's injury is to the same foot that forced him out of action at times during the offseason. He reportedly walked into Williams-Brice Stadium wearing a walking boot, but did record two tackles in the 47-32 Crimson Tide victory. Freshman Justin Eboigbe replaced Ray against the Gamecocks, and will likely get the first crack at the starting job while Ray recovers. Eboigbe missed the first two games with a foot injury himself, making his collegiate debut on Saturday.
Ray, a 6-foot-5, 292-pound junior, earned a starting defensive end spot this season after Isaiah Buggs moved on from the program. He recorded five tackles in the opener vs. Duke and added two tackles including a sack in Week 2 vs. New Mexico State.
The Crimson Tide and Golden Eagles will tee it up at noon ET on Sunday from Bryant-Denny Stadium.
