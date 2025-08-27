Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III is scheduled to undergo tightrope surgery to address a high ankle sprain he sustained in practice, according to multiple reports. The expectation is that Keenan will miss multiple games but return at some point this season, per ESPN's Chris Low. Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer said on Wednesday's SEC coaches call that Keenan will "probably not" be a full go for the Week 1 opener against Florida State but did not divulge the severity of the injury.

Keenan enters the 2025 season as one of the premier defensive linemen in college football. He will be a third-year starter this fall and rides momentum into the campaign after a career year in which he logged 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

"We're getting a lot of it kind of figured out," DeBoer said. "After practicing, honestly, gathered information. Did a little in the moment I'm in right now just trying to understand exactly where it's at. So our staff is unbelievable. They have done some pretty impressive things on getting guys back and so waiting for the update on that. I don't know if I can even give you a percentage and be confident on that. We'll see, but it is a lower-body injury."

Injuries have already stacked up at Alabama prior to the season opener. Starting running back Jam Miller is on the shelf with a collarbone injury and is expected to be out until the SEC opener against Georgia on Sept. 27. DeBoer also said on Wednesday's call that offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts, the projected starter at right guard, is questionable for Saturday as he progresses through concussion protocol.

James Smith projects as the top defensive tackle in Keenan's absence and will likely make his first career start as a result. He played in all 13 games last season and was a productive understudy to Keenan with his 20 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Redshirt freshman Jeremiah Beaman and third-year backup Edric Hill could also see an uptick in playing time.

Alabama is somewhat of a tightrope surgery pioneer and has been aggressive in utilizing it to help its student-athletes recover more quickly from ankle sprains. Team doctor Norman Waldrop is one of the leaders in tightrope surgery, which utilizes a flexible implant rather than screws to hold the bones together in the ankle, thus allowing for more normal motion and quicker recovery times.

Numerous prominent Alabama players underwent tightrope surgery throughout its boom. Outland Trophy-winning lineman Cam Robinson in 2014 was the first Crimson Tide player to have the procedure, and star quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa followed. The surgery generally allowed for returns to action in less than a month.