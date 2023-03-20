Alabama has suspended freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell following his arrest last week in Florida that resulted in drug and weapon charges. Mitchell, who is facing a charge of marijuana possession with the intent to sell and/or deliver, was driving a car with another man, Christopher Lewis, as the passenger when police detected the "odor of burnt marijuana" at a traffic stop, according to the Holmes County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office.

Mitchell and Lewis were taken into custody when a search of the vehicle produced a significant amount of marijuana, a set of scales, a loaded handgun and a large amount of cash. Lewis was also charged with carrying a concealed firearm with out a permit.

"Everybody's got an opportunity to make choices and decisions," coach Nick Saban said during a Monday press conference, per AL.com. "There's no such thing as the wrong place at the wrong time. It is what it is, but there is cause and effect when you make choices and decisions that put you in bad situations."

Mitchell was a four-star prospect in the 2023 cycle coming out of Alabaster, Alabama. He is one of 26 newcomers to the Crimson Tide roster to have enrolled in January with plans to participate in spring practice. 247Sports had Mitchell ranked as the No. 15 safety and No. 194 player overall in the 2023 recruiting class.