Alabama is about to replace a fifth coach this offseason. Defensive backs coach Karl Scott is expected to leave Tuscaloosa for the same role with the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL, according to AL.com and 247Sports. Scott spent three years on Nick Saban's staff with the Tide.

Scott's tenure with the Tide has to be deemed a success, with contributions to two SEC championships and the program's 18th national championship in 2020. But his exit piles on to the reworking of an Alabama staff as the team continues to carry the expectation of national championship contention into 2021. Saban is familiar with turnover on his staff and has already found replacements like Bill O'Brien and Doug Marrone to help lead an offense that not only lost Steve Sarkisian to Texas, but Kyle Flood and Jeff Banks as well.

Former running backs coach Charles Huff was named the new head coach at Marshall, and while not on-field assistant from last season, Butch Jones leaves the program after time as an analyst to be the new head coach at Arkansas State. The 2020 staff also lost Charlie Strong, Major Applewhite and Mike Stoops from off-field coaching roles, totaling a count that AL.com's Matt Zenitz has at 15 members of last season's staff.

Scott had just been named the new defensive coordinator at Louisiana when he got the offer to coach the defensive backs at Alabama in January 2018. He coached the secondary at Texas Tech in 2016 and 2017, with a stop at Louisiana Tech in 2015 following his run as defensive coordinator and a defensive assistant for two FCS playoff appearances at Southeastern Louisiana.

Saban should have little trouble finding a pool of qualified applicants for the position of defensive backs coach, but losing Scott also hurts the recruiting efforts as 247Sports recognizes him as the No. 2 recruiter in the nation. Alabama is not panicking about its recruiting after locking up the No. 1 class of all time on National Signing Day, but it's still a net negative for the Tide here and another bit of turnover after the title run as the team turns its attention to 2021.