Alabama extends contract of coach Nick Saban through 2025 season with another raise

Alabama coach Nick Saban was asked during SEC Media Days how long he planned to continue coaching. No one knows for sure what the answer to that question is, but Alabama continues to do its part to keep Saban happy.

The university announced on Friday that it reached a new agreement with Saban to extend his contract by one year and raise his pay starting this season. Saban, 66, will earn $7.5 million before bonuses this year with annual increases of $400,000 through the 2025 season. That will put him at $10.3 million in base pay by the time he enters the final year of his deal. Saban will 74 during that season.

Saban was college football's highest-paid coach in 2017 according to USA Today's database at $11,132,000. However, Saban's deal from last year included a $4 million signing bonus.

Additionally, Saban's new agreement includes a contract extension/championship signing incentive of $800,000. He also is getting a contract completion benefit of $800,000 payable at the end of the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons.

"Our family is thrilled to agree to a contract extension with the University of Alabama that will keep us in Tuscaloosa for the rest of our coaching career," Saban said in a statement. "For Terry and me, the Tuscaloosa community and the state of Alabama have become home, and a place with deep roots for our entire family. We are very excited about the future, and this agreement allows us to continue to build on the success we have enjoyed at Alabama -- both on and off the football field. We want to thank the Board of Trustees, President Bell, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, our athletics administration, the football staff and the entire University community for their support. I've said this before, but the most satisfying part of our job is seeing the young men that represent our program grow and develop, not only in football, but more importantly in what they have been able to accomplish in their lives because of their involvement in our program."

Saban is entering his 12th season at Alabama. Last year, the Crimson Tide went 13-1 and won the College Football Playoff National Championship, the fifth championship for Saban at the school.

The agreement is still subject to approval by Alabama's Board of Trustees, but it's Nick Saban, y'all.