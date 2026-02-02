Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer faces a critical 2026 season. Year 3 could be tenure-defining based on the expectations set by the previous Nick Saban regime.

Following a narrative-setting Rose Bowl loss in the College Football Playoff that bled into several high-end swings and misses in the transfer portal, patience is wearing thin. DeBoer is 20-8 overall at Alabama since taking Washington to the national title game in 2023.

Players defended DeBoer following the 35-point defeat to Indiana and the confidence from those he has coached hasn't stopped. It's imperative Alabama extends the runway for DeBoer, according to former Crimson Tide tight end Josh Cuevas.

"I've never played under Saban. I've always been with coach DeBoer from Washington up until now," Cuevas said at the Senior Bowl. "But I can say that the fans need to have the utmost trust in coach DeBoer. He knows how to take a team and turn them into a national championship team. And once everybody's really bought into his process, I think he's going to do great things with that program."

Cuevas played in every game for Pac-12 champion Washington in 2023 before following DeBoer and several of his Huskies teammates to Alabama. Over two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Cuevas recorded 53 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

Cuevas' words echoed what multi-year starter and outgoing fifth-year senior Deontae Lawson said from Pasadena when jeers for DeBoer hit an all-time high a few weeks ago. Lawson interrupted a reporter and said he wasn't finished when the topic turned to how Alabama would get out of this funk under its current leader.

"Coach DeBoer is an excellent coach. He's a true players' coach," Lawson said on Jan. 1. "His future here will be remembered, that's all I can say. He cares for us. He cares for his players. He's always wanting to get better. Like I said, his future will definitely be remembered."

Forgettable transfer portal cycle

Despite signing the nation's 16th-best best transfer class per 247Sports, Alabama lost more quality talent than it acquired. Six of the top 80 transfers in the 2026 cycle were former Crimson Tide players, including wideout Isaiah Horton, who notched 42 catches for 511 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

The misses were notable, too. Elite running back Hollywood Smothers from NC State committed to Alabama before signing with Texas and the Crimson Tide lost a head-to-head battle with South Carolina for top transfer offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak, also from the Wolfpack. Former Oregon edge Blake Purchase planned a visit to Alabama, but canceled and instead signed with Ole Miss.

Alabama's lacking NIL resources compared to other programs of similar stature is well-documented. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne delivered a message to fans in December 2024 centered around supporting the school's fundraising efforts, which was more or less fighting against apathetic feelings under DeBoer coming off unrivaled success previously.

The Crimson Tide rebounded from a lackluster — by program standards — 9-4 finish in 2024 with 11 wins including a postseason victory, but non-competitive losses to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and later Indiana left more to be desired.

And with quarterback Ty Simpson turning pro, no identity yet in the backfield and a bunch of newcomers on defense, there are more questions than answers roster-wise approaching the start of spring practice in a few weeks.

DeBoer encouraged by changes

The Crimson Tide moved on from offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic after two seasons primarily due to execution issues and an overall lack of physicality. Sophomore tackle Michael Carroll is the group's only returning starter next season and will be joined by several portal acquisitions and returning players anticipating reps.

Alabama gave up the most pressures in the SEC last season (183), according to 247Sports. Alabama surrendered the fourth-most sacks (32) as an underachieving unit, according to Pro Football Focus. This group was supposed to be one of the league's best with preseason all-conference returning starters Kadyn Proctor and Jaeden Roberts as anchors.

"A lot of new faces that are gonna be in that room. So kind of a fresh start there," DeBoer said from the Senior Bowl.

Alabama's defensive line is another position group undergoing a massive overhaul after losing all three starters from last season's team and three primary backups — Jordan Renaud, Keon Keeley and Kelby Collins — to the transfer portal.

DeBoer argues that Alabama's pass rush in 2026 will be "stronger and more athletic" despite the changes. That will include USC transfer Devan Thompkins, Oregon's Terrance Green, Kedrick Bingley-Jones from Mississippi State and Washington's Caleb Smith along with former South Carolina edge Desmond Umeozulu.

Alabama also signed five freshmen defensive linemen and bring back London Simmons, Edric Hill and Jeremiah Beaman to complete the room.

"I'm fired up about that group," DeBoer said in Mobile. "I'm fired up about what those guys bring, both the returners and also the newcomers that come in."

During spring practice, DeBoer gets an opportunity to see how well Alabama's new additions mesh with the current roster and get a feel for a two-deep approaching his third season. Three opponents on the Crimson Tide's 2026 schedule are ranked in CBS Sports' way-too-early top 25.