Michigan's unexpected entry in this season's coaching carousel following the firing of Sherrone Moore sparked conversation surrounding potential candidates with Alabama's Kalen DeBoer considered among the best fits.

Finishing up his second season with the Crimson Tide after taking Washington to the 2023 national championship game, DeBoer is 19-7 at Alabama and has a first-round playoff game next weekend as the No. 9 seed.

"Yeah, of course we see it on TV, but I mean, he's gave his best effort here," Alabama wideout Ryan Williams said from practice. "Focused on playing against Oklahoma, we're not really worried about it. ... I mean, at the end of the day, he serves us 100% and that's our coach, so we're going to play for him. External noise is external noise, so we just focus on the internal."

Williams emerged as a 2024 freshman All-American, and managed 42 catches for 631 yards and four touchdowns this season.

"He hasn't really said much (about rumors), but that's kind of like our motto: Just focus on what's going on internal, because we've got to play for each other and all we're worried about [is] the people internal," Williams said. "We're not really worried about it if I'm being honest."

Offensive tackle Wilkin Formby also said players acknowledge the external discussion surrounding Michigan's interest in DeBoer.

"I've seen a couple things on social media. I try to stay off social media, but it's everywhere," Formby said. "I've heard stuff on social media, but as far as the truth to that, I don't really see anything. He's the same coach DeBoer to me. We just had a great practice, so I don't really — I'm not too sure about all of that."

This isn't the first job opening this cycle where DeBoer's name immediately emerged. DeBoer denied previous speculation around his name tied to the Penn State vacancy prior to the Nittany Lions' hiring of Matt Campbell, but has not spoken on the record about the Wolverines' situation.

DeBoer would owe Alabama a $4 million buyout if he leaves for Michigan is scheduled to speak Monday as game week arrives.

"We are extremely happy here," DeBoer said before this month's SEC Championship. "Love the challenge, love the grind, love this place. There's never been any link. There's never been any conversation. There's never been any interest either way. So I'm glad we could put that to bed right now."

SportsLine oddsmakers see DeBoer as a +500 longshot to be Michigan's next hire with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham as the frontrunners. DeBoer, an elite coach with Midwest ties, was hired at Alabama after the 2023 season to replace legendary Nick Saban and missed the playoff in Year 1 with the Crimson Tide. He previously won 25 games in two seasons at Washington after previously success at Fresno State and Sioux Falls, where he was a three-time NAIA national champion.