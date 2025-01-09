The Alabama Crimson Tide had lofty standards entering Kalen DeBoer's first season in Tuscaloosa. Alabama went 9-3 in the regular season, but was the last team out of the College Football Playoff bracket. The Tide fell to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl by a final score of 19-13. That loss resulted in Alabama finishing with fewer than 10 wins for the first time since 2007, Nick Saban's first year with the program. There is momentum heading into the offseason, however, as Alabama landed the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation for the 2025 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite. What will the 2025 Alabama football roster look like, and which Alabama transfer portal moves and NFL Draft decisions should you be on the lookout for? If you want the latest Alabama football news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Bama247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Alabama.

Alabama football roster news

Alabama's roster will look vastly different than it did in 2024. Quarterback Jalen Milroe declared for the NFL Draft in early January, leaving the Crimson Tide with a major quarterback question heading into next season. Milroe has been Alabama's starting quarterback over the past two seasons, throwing for 6,016 yards and 45 touchdowns during his tenure in Tuscaloosa. He also recorded 375 rushing attempts for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns. Milroe had 20 rushing touchdowns in 2024, which were the most by an Alabama QB in a single season.

Several other notable playmakers have found new homes via the transfer portal. Running back Justice Haynes, who averaged 5.7 yards per carry and recorded seven rushing touchdowns in 2024, has moved on to Michigan. A number of receivers have also left the program, including Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom, and others.

However, Alabama recently added a solid contributor to replace Haynes' production in the backfield. The Tide added former Louisiana running back Dre'lyn Washington via the transfer portal earlier this week. The 5-foot-9, 225-pounder brings two years of eligibility to the Crimson Tide after rushing for 478 yards and five touchdowns on 73 carries in his redshirt sophomore season.

How to get insider Alabama football updates

