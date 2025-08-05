The betting market is high on Alabama heading into head coach Kalen DeBoer's second season. The Crimson Tide are +460 to win the SEC and have the fifth-shortest odds to win the College Football Playoff at +1100 at FanDuel Sportsbook. But does this mean you should be backing Alabama to have a dominant campaign in 2025?

If you're looking to get into college football betting and make futures bets at the top sportsbooks, read on for the best Alabama Crimson Tide college football pick and analysis from SportsLine expert Thomas Casale.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Alabama Crimson Tide odds (via FanDuel)

+1100 to win National Championship

+460 to win SEC

Win total 9.5 (Over -114, Under -106)

There is reason for optimism. Alabama returns 15 starters from last year's team that just missed the playoffs. Keep in mind, not only did DeBoer have to replace an icon in Nick Saban, but over 30 players from the 2023 team left the program. DeBoer made the title game in his second season at Washington, and Alabama fans are hoping for similar success in 2025.

Alabama will be breaking in a new quarterback with Jalen Milroe going to the NFL. Redshirt junior Ty Simpson is expected to get first crack at replacing Milroe, but if he falters, true freshman and 5-star recruit Keelon Russell will be waiting in the wings.

Alabama is a tough team to gauge heading into the season. The Crimson Tide have talent at every position, but we will have to see how the quarterback shakes out. We'll know right away with the Crimson Tide opening up at Florida State. If Simpson plays well in that game, Alabama will be set up for a run at the SEC Championship. If he struggles, it could be another season where the Tide are home for the playoffs.

Alabama best bet

Alabama to miss College Football Playoff (+146)

The Tide barely missed out on making the 12-team team field in Kalen DeBoer's first season, and it could be a similar story this year if DeBoer doesn't find a replacement for Milroe. My fear is that Alabama is in a bit of a transition until Russell is ready to take the reins.

The schedule won't be easy. The Tide have road games against Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina and Auburn, while hosting Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma. Alabama will again be in the conversation for a playoff spot, but my gut tells me this team is still a year away from being a serious title contender with the dynamic Russell at quarterback.

While I expect Alabama to compete for a CFP spot, I think it's a repeat of last season, where they come up just short. Watch out for the Crimson Tide in 2026, though.