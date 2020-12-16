Alabama flipped a four-star defensive end prospect from LSU on Wednesday when Keanu Koht signed with the Crimson Tide. Koht had been committed to the Tigers since July.

Koht is considered the No. 198 overall prospect and No. 12 weak-side defensive end in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite. He is the second LSU commitment to flip to another school in recent days, after four-star cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins announced Saturday that he is now committed to Clemson.

Alabama outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri played a lead role in continuing to recruit Koht during the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4 prospect is also a track and field athlete at Vero Beach High School and is considered a potential future late-round NFL Draft pick by 247Sports national recruiting writer Charles Power, who wrote the following scouting report on Koht: