Alabama flipped a four-star defensive end prospect from LSU on Wednesday when Keanu Koht signed with the Crimson Tide. Koht had been committed to the Tigers since July.
Koht is considered the No. 198 overall prospect and No. 12 weak-side defensive end in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite. He is the second LSU commitment to flip to another school in recent days, after four-star cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins announced Saturday that he is now committed to Clemson.
Alabama outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri played a lead role in continuing to recruit Koht during the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4 prospect is also a track and field athlete at Vero Beach High School and is considered a potential future late-round NFL Draft pick by 247Sports national recruiting writer Charles Power, who wrote the following scouting report on Koht:
Has a streamlined, lean build. Has room to add mass at over the next few years. Long-limbed and rangy. Twitchy and fluid in his movements with a bounce in his step. Wins with quickness and speed off the edge. Has a quick first step and has good instincts in timing the snap count. Shows bend and flexibility in rounding the arc. Closes quickly to make plays behind the line of scrimmage both as a pass rusher and in pursuit. Has the physical framework to develop into a productive edge rusher in time. Many of his sacks and tackles for loss to this point have come as a result of being unblocked. Will need to continue adding play strength and nuance to his pass rush via technique. Projects as a Power Five starter on the edge with the upside to develop into an NFL Draft pick.