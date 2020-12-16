LSU ended up having a nice early National Signing Day, as the Tigers entered the evening with a top-five class in the 247Sports team rankings. But Alabama did its part to try and dilute the power of its SEC West rival's class by flipping a pair of four-star players who had been committed to LSU for a while.

First came Keanu Koht, the No. 198 overall prospect and an LSU commitment since July who is considered the No. 12 weak-side defensive end in the class according to the 247Sports Composite. Then came wide receiver JoJo Earle, the No. 48 overall prospect in the country and the No. 5 receiver in the class. Both helped reinforce Alabama's class as the No. 1 ranked group in the country.

Koht, who is from Vero Beach, Florida was recruited by the Crimson Tide's outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri. The 6-foot-4 prospect is also a track and field athlete at Vero Beach High School and is considered a potential future late-round NFL Draft pick by 247Sports national recruiting writer Charles Power, who wrote the following scouting report on Koht:

Has a streamlined, lean build. Has room to add mass at over the next few years. Long-limbed and rangy. Twitchy and fluid in his movements with a bounce in his step. Wins with quickness and speed off the edge. Has a quick first step and has good instincts in timing the snap count. Shows bend and flexibility in rounding the arc. Closes quickly to make plays behind the line of scrimmage both as a pass rusher and in pursuit. Has the physical framework to develop into a productive edge rusher in time. Many of his sacks and tackles for loss to this point have come as a result of being unblocked. Will need to continue adding play strength and nuance to his pass rush via technique. Projects as a Power Five starter on the edge with the upside to develop into an NFL Draft pick.

Earle initially committed to LSU in April but will suit up for Alabama instead as he became the fourth receiver to join the Crimson Tide's No. 1 ranked class. Though just 5-foot-9, Earle has the tools to become a potential early-round NFL Draft pick according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks, who wrote the following scouting report last month: