Alabama football recruiting: Crimson Tide land commitment from four-star WR Agiye Hall

In what was scheduled to be a big weekend for Alabama football in Tuscaloosa, the Tide were still able to celebrate some recruiting success with the commitment of a top-100 wide receiver from the 2021 class. According to 247Sports, Agiye Hall committed to the Tide on Saturday night on Instagram, choosing Alabama over offers from Arizona State, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and others. Hall is a four-star prospect in the 2021 class, rated as the No. 10 wide receiver and No. 63 overall player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Alabama's annual A-Day spring game was originally set for Saturday, an event that both concludes spring practice for the current roster and serves as a big recruiting weekend for the program's future. Hall, like many other members of the 2021 class, was scheduled for a recruiting visit to Tuscaloosa last month that was canceled.

Nick Saban and his staff have worked hard to maintain contact and communication with prospects virtually, and that work has paid off. Every coaching staff hopes to turn those spring game weekends into recruiting wins, and while A-Day did not take place as scheduled, the weekend saw Alabama get commitments from not only Hall but also three-star defensive tackle Anquin Barnes, an in-state prospect ranked as one of the top 25 players in Alabama.

Hall provides an answer for one of the biggest positions of need in Alabama's offense for the 2021 recruiting cycle. The losses of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs are going to be followed by the expected departures of DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, and those four wide receivers accounted for 71 percent of all team receptions across the 2018-19 seasons (419 of 588). That leaves plenty of playing time and production available once that group fully turns over after the 2020 season.