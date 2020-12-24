The rich keep getting richer. Alabama is headed to the College Football Playoff with an undefeated record and the No. 1 seed. The Tide are also closing in on the No. 1 recruiting class in 2021. That quest got more likely on Wednesday night when Camar Wheaton, the No. 26 overall player and No. 2 overall running back in this season's recruiting cycle, committed to Alabama over Oklahoma and others.

Wheaton is a 5-foot-11, 190-pounder from Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Texas. The five-star prospect has 3,731 rushing yards and 48 rushing touchdowns during his four-year high school football career.

Gabe Brooks, midland regional recruiting analyst for 247Sports, filed this scouting report and compared Wheaton to Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Ronald Jones II.

"Looks every bit of listed size with prototypical running back build," Brooks wrote. "Will easily eclipse 200-pound plateau and should naturally maintain athleticism at heavier weight. Big-play back with outstanding top-end speed verified in track environment (10.6's as a sophomore). Showed improved short-area fluidity in junior season. Displays enough agility in the hole to make an initial move to make first defender miss. Open-field galloper who won't get run down from behind. At his best as north-south hole-puncher with game-breaking speed in the open field, but flashes encouraging one-cut ability as well. Respectable production but numbers aren't staggering. Limited pass-catching opportunities. Gets bounce-happy at times. First-level agility is improved, but doesn't string together moves at second level (though, admittedly, usually doesn't need to). Gears down a bit when changing directions. Big-play threat on every touch and is among the nation's top 2021 running back prospects with long-term early-round NFL Draft ceiling."

The quest for the top recruiting class in the country still goes through Tuscaloosa. Wheaton's commitment to the Crimson Tide extends their lead over Ohio State in the race for the No. 1 class in the country. Wheaton is the seventh five-star prospect to either sign or commit to the program during this recruiting cycle.