Alabama football is red hot on the recruiting trail after landing another major commitment during a pivotal stretch for the 2026 cycle. Gainesville (Georgia) five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin became the latest blue-chip prospect to join the Crimson Tide's growing class on Sunday, choosing Alabama over finalists Florida State, Ohio State and Texas.

Griffin is now the highest-rated pledge in Alabama's 2026 class and joins Marietta (Georgia) Sprayberry cornerback Jorden Edmonds as the second Top247 five-star prospect in the group.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Griffin ranks as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 8 overall prospect nationally in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. He was previously committed to USC for nearly a year before reopening his recruitment in May.

Griffin took his official visit to Alabama in early June -- his first trip to Tuscaloosa in 2025 -- and the Crimson Tide clearly made a lasting impression. He followed it with official trips to Texas and Florida State on back-to-back weekends, and had visited Ohio State in late May.

"It was a great time," Griffin told Bama247 after the visit. "I think my favorite part was all the love the current players showed during the photo shoot. They were hyping us all up. That was awesome."

Griffin built bonds with both defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson.

"I actually spent more time with Wommack this trip just because I spent a lot of time with [Robinson] during the spring," Griffin told Bama247. "Coach Wommack talked a lot about using me in multiple positions just because of my versatility and athletic abilities. He is fired up and wants to coach me."

With Griffin now on board, Alabama is up to 14 commitments in its 2026 class. Just before the start of the summer dead period for visits, the Crimson Tide sat outside the top 40 nationally in the team recruiting rankings for this current cycle -- unfamiliar territory for a program that secured 10 (!!) No. 1 classes during the Nick Saban era.

But after adding Griffin and six other pledges in the past week -- including top-100 prospects Mack Sutter, a four-star tight end from Dunlap (Illinois), and Ezavier Crowell, a four-star running back from Jackson (Alabama) -- Alabama has vaulted to No. 8 in the national rankings, signaling a major momentum shift under coach Kalen DeBoer.

And the Crimson Tide may not be done yet. Two more five-star targets -- wide receiver Cederian Morgan (July 2) and safety Jireh Edwards (July 5) -- are set to announce their college decisions in the coming days. Both took official visits to Alabama in June, and the Tide remain firmly in the mix for each.