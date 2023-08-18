Alabama fans might be feeling a deep sensation of déjà vu right now. Three-star defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. committed to the Crimson Tide Friday evening, following in his father's footsteps and choosing the SEC powerhouse over Missouri.

"I have a good opportunity to build a legacy there," Kirkpatrick Jr. told 247Sports.

In fact, Kirkpatrick caused some suspense during his announcement by initially donning a Missouri cap and holding up a Tiger-emblazoned shirt before casting both aside in favor of an Alabama hat. Kirkpatrick is the son of former two-time All-SEC selection and two-time national champion Dre Kirkpatrick, who starred at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2009-11.

"I remember talking to Coach Saban when I was younger," Kirkpatrick Jr. said. "When I was like four or five."

The elder Kirkpatrick was a freshman on Saban's first national championship-winning team at Alabama. Kirkpatrick Jr., a member of the class of 2024, is the first legacy commit of the Saban era.

The 6-foot, 192-pound Kirkpatrick Jr. chose the Tide out of Gadsden (Ala.) City High School, the same prep program that his dad starred at. Kirkpatrick Jr. ranks as the No. 148 cornerback and No. 75 prospect in the state of Alabama.

Kirkpatrick Jr. saw Missouri's campus in June for his only official visit. Alabama did not extend an offer until July 25, after the NCAA-mandated official visit window closed.

Kirkpatrick Jr. is the 18th prospect to join Alabama's 2024 recruiting class, which ranks fourth in the 247Sports Team Composite. He is the seventh in-state recruit to choose the Crimson Tide.