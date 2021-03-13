If you thought that Alabama would stop landing the top recruits in the country today, I have some terrible news. But if you're an Alabama fan, I have wonderful news! Five-star running back Emmanuel Henderson announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Saturday, becoming Alabama's fifth commitment of the 2022 class.

Henderson is the second five-star to commit to Alabama already in Class of 2022. His Composite rating from 247Sports puts him behind quarterback and fellow Tide commit Ty Simpson as the second-highest rated player in the class.

Hailing from Hartford, Alabama, Henderson is rated as the No. 28 player overall and the No. 2 running back in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. While Henderson has played running back during his high school career, he told BamaOnLine that the Tide was recruiting him as more of an athlete than a running back.

"I can always move around because I'm an athlete," Henderson said. "I can play special teams, I can play slot receiver, wherever they need me."

Here's the scouting report from 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks:

Taller, longer-framed running back with lean, athletic build that should foster ample bulk addition in college. Three-sport high school athlete who plays basketball and runs track. Ran an 11.40 100 as a sophomore. Dominant in football and hoops vs. Alabama small-school competition. Longer-striding runner who shows good initial burst and downhill juice. Flashes dangerous cutback ability. Will stack cuts on the same run. Always looking for as many extra yards as possible. Impressively strings moves together at the second level considering longer, high-cut build. Simultaneously fluid and violent as a runner. Displays good core strength and contact balance to extend runs. Finishes runs consistently. Played snaps at running back, receiver, quarterback, and outside linebacker as a junior. Natural pass-catcher in limited opportunities. Adequate top-end speed but still room to improve. Potential in that category should be high given frame/gait. Gets bounce-happy at times, which is likely at least in part to individual dominance vs. small-school competition. One of the nation's top backs in the 2022 class. Should become a high-major impact player with long-term NFL Draft early-round ceiling.

Henderson's commitment bumps Alabama's 2022 class up to 14th nationally, but you shouldn't read too much into that. There's a long way to go between now and next February, and Alabama will more than likely be in the top three -- if not at No. 1 again -- when all the letters of intent are signed.