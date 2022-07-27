The rich keep getting richer in the world of college football recruiting, as Alabama has landed yet another five-star prospect. Caleb Downs, a five-star safety, chose the Crimson Tide live on CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday over a group of finalists that included Georgia, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Ohio State.

Downs, a 6-foot, 185-pounder from Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia, is the No. 13 overall prospect and the top-ranked safety prospect in the country, according to 247Sports. He has 186 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, 33 pass breakups and 14 interceptions in three high school seasons.

Andrew Ivins, Southeast recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Downs:

The type of prospect that checks off all the right boxes. Always looks to be one step ahead of others. Athletic enough to get across the field and erase a touchdown, but also physical enough to come down hill and meet a running back in the A or B gap. Smooth and in control while in reverse as he keeps eyes in the backfield. Quick to trigger. Plants his cleats and drives towards the football better than most his age. Takes the right angles while in pursuit and has a few tricks to shed blocks once he meets traffic. Has experience working out of a variety of different coverages and has shown that he can be rather effective as slot defender in certain situations.

Downs becomes the 15th player to commit to the Crimson Tide in the current recruiting cycle. His pledge vaults coach Nick Saban's squad from No. 9 to No. 5 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.