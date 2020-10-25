Ga'Quincy McKinstry, a five-star cornerback and the No. 24 overall player in the Class of 2021, announced his commitment to Alabama on Sunday afternoon live on CBS Sports HQ. The 5-foot-11, 172-pounder chose the Crimson Tide over remaining finalists Auburn and LSU.

McKinstry is the top-ranked cornerback and overall player in the state of Alabama during this recruiting cycle. The Pinson Valley High School star clocked a 4.67 40-yard dash, 4.12-second shuttle run and 33.7-inch vertical jump at a regional camp for The Opening in spring 2019. He had 30 tackles and six interceptions while leading Pinson Valley to a state championship in 2018. He intends to bring those same traits to Tuscaloosa.

"You guys will be getting a winner," he said. "I've won all my life, so you guys are going to get a winner. Expect to win ... just continue to expect to win."

He told CBS Sports HQ that he also intends to play basketball for the Crimson Tide hoops team once he arrives on campus.

Charles Power, national writer for 247Sports, compared McKinstry to Baltimore Ravens star Marcus Peters and provided this scouting report.

"Possesses a lean build with good length and stature for a cornerback," Power wrote. "Tested as a good athlete prior to his junior season and should continue making progress on that front as he spends more time in the weight room over the next few years. In addition to the football field, shows his athleticism as an above-the-rim basketball player and one of the better hoopers in Alabama. Is an outstanding and productive two-way player on the gridiron, starring as a receiver and corner for Pinson Valley.

"Has elite ball skills as a corner and would also be a top prospect as a receiver if he wanted. Shows the ability to consistently pluck the ball at his highest point and win in contested situations on both sides of the ball. In addition to high-pointing and out-jumping the competition, also shows the ability to locate and track the ball downfield. Makes difficult plays at a high rate and finds multiple ways to effect the game. Instinctive in coverage and shows the ability to read the quarterback's eyes and break on the ball. Impresses with his competitive nature. Will need to continue honing his coverage technique as a cornerback, which should come once he focuses on the sport and position full time. Projects as an impact multi-year starter at the Power 5 level with the upside of developing into an early round draft pick."

McKinstry's commitment to Alabama is the latest in what is proving to be one of coach Nick Saban's best in Tuscaloosa. He is the 22nd player in the class and 11th in Top 100, according to 247Sports. His pledge further solidifies Alabama as the No. 1 class in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.