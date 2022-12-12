Alabama's recruiting successes keep adding up as the Crimson Tide put the finishing touches on the Class of 2023. Keon Keeley, a five-star EDGE out of Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Florida, committed to the Tide on Monday over offers from several blue-blood schools, including Ohio State and Notre Dame -- the latter from which he decommitted in August.

"First, I would like to thank God for everything, without Him, none of this would be possible," said Keeley in a statement. "I would like to thank my amazing mother for all she has done for me to be the man I am today. I would like to thank all of the Berkeley faculty for letting me in with open arms and giving me relationships for life. Thank you to my teammates and coaches for pushing me every day to be better. Lastly, thank you to [Berkeley] coach [Dominick] Ciao for guiding me to be the best person I can be on and off the field."

Keeley is the No. 6 overall prospect and top-ranked EDGE rusher in the Class of 2023. The 6-foot-6, 242-pounder has received a comparison to former Ohio State and current Washington Commanders defensive lineman Chase Young by 247Sports southeast recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins.

"A larger-framed pass rusher that's best football still appears to be well ahead of him, which is bad news for future opponents," Ivins wrote. "The first one off the bus with his hulking, muscular frame that looks to be pushing 6-foot-6, 245 pounds. Has a bit of a natural up-right demeanor to him, but isn't exactly stiff, and has shown time and time again on Friday nights that he can bend and find some leverage. Does a variety of different things well at this stage in his development, but the most promising trait might be his motor and ability to make stops/plays in backside pursuit. Has experience working out of both a two and three-point stance in a 4-3 base defense. Superb snap anticipation allows him to quickly shoot into the backfield and get to work."

Keeley's commitment is another huge win for Nick Saban's Crimson Tide with the early signing period right around the corner starting Dec. 21. Keely is the 25th player to join a class that is ranked No. 1 overall and now includes three players with five-star ratings, according to 247Sports.